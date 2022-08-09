There is a first child infected with monkeypox. She is a 4-year-old girl from Pforzheim in southwestern Germany and is the first confirmed pediatric case of monkeypox in the country. She communicated it on Robert Koch Institute (Rki), national body for the prevention and control of diseases.

MORE INFORMATION

In Italy there are currently 599 confirmed cases of people who have contracted monkeypox.

1/

🆕2887 #monkeypox– Cases from all 16 federal states and 233 districts are total #RKI been transmitted. Further cases are to be expected in Germany 🇩🇪. Where you can find the most important information and documents, what you need to know and what the RKI does – in the 🧵. pic.twitter.com/qMl3gwmITO — Robert Koch Institute (@rki_de) August 5, 2022

The little girl lives in a family with two infected adults and has not come into contact with anyone except relatives. You currently have no symptoms. She was seen by a doctor as a precaution, and had a throat swab which tested positive. In Germany 2,916 cases of Monkeypox virus were reported to Rki in less than 3 months. Almost all the infected are males; 7 females. “According to current knowledge, close contact is necessary for the transmission of the pathogen”, confirm from Rki, recalling that during this epidemic transmission is mainly occurring in the context of sexual activity and that ‘most infected people do not get seriously ill“. According to data from the World Health Organization, children infected with monkeypox are currently a small number.

Summer of new diseases: West Nile, smallpox, usutu. And a boom in diseases related to mosquito bites

In Italy: 54 more cases in 4 days

Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Italy rise to 599, 54 more than the last survey 4 days ago, according to the bulletin published by the Ministry of Health with data updated to today, 9 August. In the national series, women increased to 9, from 5 in the previous report, compared to 590 men. The infections linked to travel abroad are 169 (+10) and the median age of the patients is 37 years (for a range ranging from 20 to 71 years). The region with the highest number of confirmed cases remains Lombardy which reports 265, followed by Lazio (114), Emilia Romagna (65), Veneto (42), Tuscany (25), Piedmont (22), Campania (18), Liguria and Puglia (12), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11). There are 5 regions that have not yet reported any Monkeypox virus infections (Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta). The remainder, including the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, count less than 10 infections.