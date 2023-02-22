Monkeypox, a very aggressive variant discovered

A very severe form of monkeypox has been discovered by an international team of researchers. It mainly attacks male patients with advanced HIV and low immunity. Mortality is as high as 15%. The data comes from an international study presented in the prestigious “The Lancet”. To avoid repeating stigmatizing or racist comments, as happened in the past with HIV, the World Health Organization decided to change the name of the disease to mpox. The name came about after the virus was discovered in Asian macaques. A Congolese child, in 1970, was patient zero. Official disease numbers confirm that 50% of the 85,000 people with mpox in 2022 were also living with HIV. The fulminant cases of the new variant have involved men with very advanced HIV (less than 200 lymphocytes per cubic millimeter of blood). Practically without immune defenses the virus does not stop and continues to progress.

Monkeypox, transmission through sexual intercourse

Avoiding any type of comment or conclusion but limiting ourselves to the reality of scientific data, it can be seen that in 2022 the vast majority of the infection it was in gay or bisexual men (98%, in a study of half a thousand cases in fifteen weeks). The main route of transmission appears to be close physical contact during sexual intercourse. According to the researchers, the population groups most at risk are men who live with HIV and those who take antiretroviral drugs daily to avoid HIV infection during intercourse without a condom. The study analyzes more than 380 cases of monkeypox in people with advanced HIV, all men, except 10 transgender women and 4 cisgender women. Patients with an average age of 35 years have a body full of lesions with necrosis, especially in the mouth, genitals and anus. Unfortunately, the researchers confirm that many of these children have not been treated with antiretrovirals against HIV. Many come from Latin America, where there isn’t universal access to these drugs.

Monkeypox, antiretrovirals among possible defenses

Seventy-three percent of patients included in the study received care in American and Central American countries. The others were treated in a dozen European countries and six patients in Nigeria. 9% did not know they had HIV. Of those who did know, one in three was not taking antiretroviral therapy to prevent AIDS. Unfortunately there are no antivirals for mpox in any country in Latin America. In addition, many countries still do not have free or easy access to HIV antiretrovirals, such as the United States and Mexico. LA newly discovered aggressive form causes skin ulcers that continue to grow and even spread to the lungs, eyes and intestines. The study authors are calling on WHO to include this fulminating form of mpox in the list of AIDS-defining diseases, a list of 14 infections that behave differently and dangerously in people with advanced HIV. The conclusion of the researchers is clear “Vaccines and antivirals need to be accessible all over the world and for this we need greater global cooperation which is currently not sufficient”.

