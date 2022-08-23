Home Health Monkeypox, an Italian died on vacation in Cuba
Monkeypox, an Italian died on vacation in Cuba

Monkeypox, an Italian died on vacation in Cuba

As the ministry pointed out in a statement, “during his stay the victim stayed in a rented house and visited various places in the western provinces of the country. On 17 August he presented general symptoms and on 18 August he went to the health services. for their persistence. During the first medical care provided, the symptoms worsened and this required an emergency transfer for hospitalization and intensive care “.

In the examination, the ministry continues, “skin lesions that clinically suspect monkeypox were identified”.


