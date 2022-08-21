Home Health Monkeypox, an Italian tourist in danger of life in Cuba: it is the first case on the island
Monkeypox, an Italian tourist in danger of life in Cuba: it is the first case on the island

Monkeypox, an Italian tourist in danger of life in Cuba: it is the first case on the island

An Italian tourist hospitalized in Cuba for monkeypox is in danger of life. This is the first case in the country. The Ministry of Health explains that the patient was hospitalized and is in a “critical” condition with life threatening. According to what is learned, the Italian citizen arrived in Cuba on Monday and felt ill two days later. His health conditions worsened before he was transferred to hospital on Thursday for “intensive treatment, leading to cardiac arrest.” “The Italian tourist stayed in a rented house and visited several places in the western provinces of the country,” the ministry added.

