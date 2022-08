Monkeypox is a zoonotic infection caused by the Monkeypox virus, a cousin of the smallpox virus, a disease eradicated in the early 1980s with a massive vaccination campaign. The disease is endemic in some regions of central and western Africa and attributable to spillover or passage of the virus from animal reservoirs to humans. Sporadic cases of monkeypox have been reported on other continents, mostly associated with travel or import of exotic animals.