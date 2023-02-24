In HIV positive people it can take very serious forms

Impox (the new name recommended to replace monkeypox) can take on markedly more severe forms in HIV-infected people with very low CD4 counts, so much so that some experts advocate it being classified as an AIDS-defining opportunistic infection.

These are the results of the analysis of a global case series – a collection of clinical cases with elements in common – presented at the 30th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2023) underway in Seattle and simultaneously described in the Lancet.

The first cases of the most recent mpox outbreak were reported in May 2022. Since then, more than 86,000 infections have been reported in 110 countries, with 96 deaths. Most cases involved homosexual and bisexual males and other men who have sex with men (MSM).

After the peak reached in the second half









