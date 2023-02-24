Home Health MONKEYPOX DANGEROUS IN CASE OF HIV Infectious diseases
Health

MONKEYPOX DANGEROUS IN CASE OF HIV Infectious diseases

by admin
MONKEYPOX DANGEROUS IN CASE OF HIV Infectious diseases

In HIV positive people it can take very serious forms

Impox (the new name recommended to replace monkeypox) can take on markedly more severe forms in HIV-infected people with very low CD4 counts, so much so that some experts advocate it being classified as an AIDS-defining opportunistic infection.
These are the results of the analysis of a global case series – a collection of clinical cases with elements in common – presented at the 30th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2023) underway in Seattle and simultaneously described in the Lancet.
The first cases of the most recent mpox outbreak were reported in May 2022. Since then, more than 86,000 infections have been reported in 110 countries, with 96 deaths. Most cases involved homosexual and bisexual males and other men who have sex with men (MSM).
After the peak reached in the second half … (Continued) read the 2nd page



Keywords |

vaiolo,

scimmie,

Hiv,

See also  Covid, that's why the Delta variant is destined to prevail

You may also like

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

Il Colle promulgates the Milleproroghe with reservations

Maurizio Costanzo, goodbye to the man who changed...

F1 test Bahrain LIVE: day 2, Zhou the...

ANTI-HIV RING SAFE EVEN IN PREGNANCY Infectious diseases

2022 is a record year for organ donations,...

Dead Maurizio Costanzo, the king of the living...

‘YouGoody-Research beautiful and good’, against chronic diseases –...

Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo, the most...

Tim: the board appreciates the Kkr offer but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy