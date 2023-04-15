Monkeypox: ECDC, increased risk of cases in spring-summer – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 15 – “In the spring and summer season, with the holidays and the intensification of travel”, in Europe “there is the risk of an increase in cases of Mpox”, known as monkeypox. This was stated by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in a report published by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control which sets out a series of considerations for public health authorities in areas such as vaccination, surveillance , testing, contact tracing and risk communication.



From 16 May 2022 to 4 April 2023, there were 21,170 cases of mpox including six deaths and they were reported from 29 countries within the European Union. Almost all cases occurred among males (98.15) and especially cases among males aged between 18 and 40 years (64.6%) and mainly among men who have sex with men. The weekly number of reported mpox cases peaked in July 2022 and a steady downward trend has been observed since then, plateauing with very low numbers since the end of December 2022.



Andrea Ammon, director of ECDC, explains that “the number of mpox cases has significantly decreased since the peak in July last year. However, there is a risk of an increase in the upcoming spring and summer season due to the holidays and the increased holiday travel.Early diagnosis, isolation, partner notification, and contact tracing remain critical to the effective control of this outbreak and should be supported by appropriate vaccination and behavioral change strategies.”



