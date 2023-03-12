So far, it has mainly been men who have had unprotected sex with other men who have been infected. According to Lauterbach, these would have to be specifically addressed for protection. At the same time, however, he expressly warned against stigmatization: the pathogen can affect all genders and age groups.

The BMG, together with the RKI, has developed a recommendation for the federal states on how to deal with the monkeypox virus. The core component is an isolation order of at least 21 days for infected people. “In the early phases of an epidemic, a hard and early reaction must be taken,” says Lauterbach.

Germany has also ordered 40,000 doses of smallpox vaccine as a preventive measure. It can prevent infection with the monkeypox virus and reduce the onset of the disease in those who are already infected. It is possible, for example, to offer this vaccine to the contact persons of infected people.

RKI President Lothar H. Wieler added to the properties of the virus at the joint press conference on May 24th, 2022: “It is a rare viral disease. It is most likely transmitted to humans from rodents. Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through contaminated material.”

It’s a self-limiting disease that most people recover from after a few weeks, Wieler said. But severe cases are possible. The classic symptoms included fever, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes and severe pain and itching in the genital area. The monkeypox virus should not be confused with the normal smallpox virus.