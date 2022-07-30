The Spanish Ministry of Health confirmed the first to die in Spain from monkeypox. You can read it on the El Mundo website. To date, 4,298 confirmed cases have been notified in Spain. Of the 3,750 infected people on which information is available – we still read on the website of the Spanish newspaper – 120 were hospitalized (3.2%) and one died, becoming the first victim in Spain of this disease for which the WHO has declared an international health emergency.

E in Brazil, a 41-year-old man is the first to die in the country from monkeypox. The man, who according to local media had serious problems with his immune system, died in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, yesterday. “He was receiving inpatient treatment for other serious conditions,” the state health ministry said in a statement. The Brazilian Ministry of Health has recorded nearly 1,000 cases of monkeypox, mainly in the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, also in the south-east of the country. The first case was detected on 10 June in a man who had traveled to Europe. Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands, and a chickenpox-like rash.

San Francisco and the state of New York have declared a state of emergency health after monkeypox cases continue to rise. The Wahsington Post reports it. The measures by two of the hardest-hit areas in the United States come as the Biden administration is considering declaring a national emergency. More than 40 percent of the 4,907 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. have been reported in California and New York. San Francisco mayor London Breed announced that cases of the disease nearly doubled, to 261, in one week. Furthermore, there are currently not enough vaccines to immunize the entire population at risk. Cases in New York State have also increased rapidly in recent days to reach 1,200.

The monkeypox vaccination campaign in Ile-de-France, the Paris region, is intensifying. According to the latest Santé Publique-France report, published today, 1955 confirmed cases have been reviewed in France, of which the majority (814) in the Paris region. In Ile-de-France, according to the Ars Regional Health Agency, between 60 and 70 new cases are reported every day. Despite the lack of personnel, the transalpine authorities intend to intensify vaccinations, also reaching those people with difficulties in accessing the health system.

A first case of monkeypox he was isolated at the Civil Hospitals of Brescia. It would be a patient – according to what was reported by the Giornale di Brescia – hospitalized in the infectious diseases department, after returning from a trip, and who would be in good condition after the appearance of the first skin symptoms.