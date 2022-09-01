breaking latest news – New York City was the epicenter of an outbreak of an old disease that created new chaos, monkeypox, reports The New York Times. “It all started with a weird looking pimple, a weird rash followed by a sudden feeling of fatigue in the middle of a hot summer day. The doctor was puzzled, said it wasn’t a big deal, but maybe he immediately identified it ”. The result was that 18,000 cases of smallpox were soon identified throughout the United States at the end of Augustof which 3,000 in the Big Apple alone, “mostly between men who have sexual relations with men”.

Several amounts of an effective antiviral drug called tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, were distributed to stem the infection, and an effort was made to vaccinate thousands of people most at risk, which for some has led to relief of symptoms. “But not for everyone – specifies the newspaper – infected injuries and other complications still drag some patients to hospital today. Even those with mild symptoms are forced to isolate themselves indoors for weeks, away from family, friends and pets. Many of those who recover carry psychological wounds or face social condemnation. Others remain deeply frustrated by the slow public health response that has left so many left to fend for themselves ”.

Even because monkeypox is spread primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contactalthough it can also spread through bedding or other materials used by an infected person, it still reads.

There were not many real victims of the disease. However, more than a dozen people around the world have died this year from smallpox. And what remains to be seen is whether monkeypox is eradicated in New York City or becomes an endemic disease. Typically, monkeypox patients may be hospitalized for a variety of complications, usually related to injury or swelling of the throat or rectum, which can make it difficult to eat, drink, or go to the bathroom.

The newspaper tells seven stories of pain, fear, social condemnation of people who have agreed to speak to make the general public aware of what this virus is in order to help everyone to be able to defend themselves, to protect themselves, including symptoms that are in themselves devastating, frustration at not having found immediate assistance and efforts to help each other at a time when doctors and public officials didn’t know what to do and say, proving they had no answers to the virus.

Dominic Faison, 35, the head of the New York section of the House of Ebony, his group, or family, in the city’s competing ballroom scene, a predominantly black and Latin LGBTQ subculture of dance and fashion. known in recent years through television programs such as “Pose” and “Legendary”, he repeated to himself: “We cannot save everyone. But if we manage to save the majority, or at least one, it is a step”.

And he went out of his way to make his case known. Brian Rice instead received his first dose of monkeypox vaccine on July 13. Eight days later, he found a lesion near his genitals. However, the lesion has grown. On Monday, July 25, new symptoms began: pain, itching and swelling of the penis, as well as discharge. Medical staff swabbed him and sent the sample for testing, but because Mr. Rice’s HIV status placed him in a high-risk category, he was told to start taking Tpoxx immediately. “I was petrified,” he says. When Rice got home, he moved his things to the guest room of the house he shares with her husband, Jason, in Cliffside Park, NJ. She started using the guest bathroom and placed separate towels for personal use while keeping her dog at a safe distance, to the animal’s dismay and bewilderment.

Instead every day at 6pm, Jeffrey Galaise, who works for the New York City Department of Education, turned on his webcam and started a Zoom conversation with some sick friends at an online support group for dozens of people with smallpox in the monkeys. People who had few resources, little social support and no idea what the future might hold for them.

“But everyone needed someone to talk to. “I can’t say how many times I’ve cried,” said Galaise. The gravity of it all is so complex: “My routine was basically to fill the bathtub, try to go to the bathroom while crying, screaming, throwing myself on the floor, then jumping straight into the tub because I was so incredibly itchy and I felt so much pain from the urge to go to the bathroom without ever succeeding ”.