Health

Rome, 5 August 2022 – As for Covid too cases of monkeypox in Italy would be underestimated. This is what is claimed by a study, currently being published, signed by Antonello Maruotti, Professor of Statistics at the Lumsa University, and by Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus. From Rome.

An analysis on the numbers of monkeypox in fact that highlights how “in Italy we are close to the peak but the cases are underestimated: they are probably at least double “.” We analyzed the data of the top 10 countries most affected by the
Monkeypox – explains Antonello Maruotti – In some, such as Germany, the peak has already been reached. Brazil is in full expansion phase. In the US we can expect the peak towards the end of August, the same in France. In Italy we are more or less in the peak phase “.

The research also examined the possibility that Monkeypox virus infections are underestimated in Italy. In the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 505 cases are confirmed. “We have estimated that the infections can be about double in Italy, as well as in Brazil and France, and triple in Spain. There is a large slice of positives that escape the official network – warns Maruotti – for two problems: the low number of tests, the same problem we had in the initial stages of Covid, e the fact that doctors cannot immediately identify a case “.

American symptom studies

