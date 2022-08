10/10 Ansa/Ipa

The infection continues develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health. In Europe, 15,926 cases have been registered from 38 countries, 399 have been hospitalized, two have died. The European country with the most cases is Spain, with 4,577. More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 78 countries, with over 70% from the European region and 25% from the Americas