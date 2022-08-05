Freelance journalist, editor and copywriter, born and raised between Jesi and Ancona. Lover of reading and writing, he transforms his passion into work, becoming an expert in writing for the web. Full of defects, such as the passion for Juventus.











19











Concern for the monkeypox, virus elevated to a global health emergency over the past few weeks. The increase in cases has led to United States has declare it state of emergency sanitary. The situation is also carefully monitored in Italy, one of the countries most at risk in Europe according to the ECDC.

Monkeypox, US declares a state of emergency

The Biden administration’s decision to declare monkeypox vaccine apublic health emergency comes just under two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) defined the epidemic as an emergency of international concern.

The state of emergency will make it possible to free up funds, enhance data collection and deploy additional personnel in the fight against the disease.

Maybe you might be interested Smallpox of monkeys, cases on the rise: go to quarantine, ministerial guidelines for close contacts The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for close contacts, which can be quarantined by the health authorities

“We are ready to take our response to the next level in dealing with this virus and we urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility for helping us deal with this virus, ”said US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra.

Monkeypox, over 6,000 cases in the United States

Becerra pointed out that the number of monkeypox cases identified so far in the United States is approximately 6.600. While globally, according to WHO data, the total number of infections has exceeded the quota 25 thousand cases.

The Undersecretary of Health explained that they will be distributed throughout the country as well one million doses of the vaccine against monkeypox.

Maybe you might be interested Monkey pox, the vaccine will soon be ready also in Italy: how many doses will need to be done The monkeypox vaccine may soon be available in Italy as well. The Lazio Region announces it: how many doses will need to be done

The federal government’s decision follows that of California and New York, two of the states most affected by the virus, which had already declared a state of emergency a few days ago.

Monkeypox, Italy among the countries most at risk in Europe

As for theEuropaso far (data updated to August 2) have been reported 15,642 almost of monkeypox in 32 countries, including Italy. As with Covid-19, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) has elaborated a map to indicate the countries that are more or less at risk.

As for the coronavirus, in the ECDC map the various countries are colored according to the ascertained cases and the level of risk, on a scale ranging from yellow to dark red, which indicates the highest degree of risk.

#UPDATE!

Joint #ECDC–@WHO_Europe #monkeypox surveillance bulletin. 15624 cases from 32 countries european were reported to #TESSy up to 2 August 2022. Two deaths have been reported. Read the full #mpx report:https://t.co/95ScpaMnJJ pic.twitter.com/JqEszDBpbm — ECDC Outbreaks (@ECDC_Outbreaks) August 3, 2022

In the latest update on August 3, Italy is colored in dark redconsidered to be at high risk, like all countries that have recorded more than 500 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

In Italy there are 505 registered cases, while the country with the most infections is there Spain (4577), where the epidemic originated, followed by Germany (2724), France (2054), the Netherlands (927) and Portugal (633).



<br />

