The measure, which will remain in effect for 90 days and is extendable, was taken after more than 6,600 cases were reported

The Biden Administration has declared a state of health emergency for the epidemic caused by the monkeypox. The measure, which will remain in effect for 90 days and is extendable, was taken after more than 6,600 cases were reported in the United States. The statement, released by the US Department of Health and Human Services, comes just under two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) called the outbreak an emergency of international concern.

Read also

The United States will now be able to take a series of actions to combat the epidemic, including access to funds allocated for this emergency and the appointment of personnel in positions useful to respond directly to the emergency. “We are ready to take our response to the next level,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “I ask every American to take monkeypox seriously,” he added.