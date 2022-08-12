Since WHO declared Monkeypox (Monkeypox) a global health emergency on 23 July, cases have almost doubled. There are 27,814 infections confirmed from 1 January to 7 August in 89 countries, 11 deaths according to the data contained in the latest bulletin of the World Health Organization which highlights how, in the last week of monitoring (1-7 August) the cases in the world have grown by 19%, reaching 6,217 reports compared to 5,213 of the previous week. Numbers which, moreover, according to the WHO, “should be interpreted carefully due to the underestimation of almost”. In the ranking by countries, Italy is tenth with 505 cases. making the decision to declare a global emergency was the WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, despite the lack of consensus among the members of the emergency committee of the World Health Organization. It was the first time that the head of the UN agency took such a decision without the consent of the committee.

According to the bulletin, as of 7 August the ten countries that reported the highest cumulative number of cases globally are: United States (7.510), Spain (4.577), Germania (2.887), United Kingdom (2.759), France (2.239), Brazil (1.721), Netherlands (959), Canada (957), Portugal (710) e Italia (505). Together, these countries account for 89% of reported cases worldwide to date. In the past seven days, 10 countries have reported their first case: Montenegro, Uruguay, Liberia, Sudan, Bolivia, Cyprus, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Lithuania and Saint Martin. On the other hand, 14 countries have not reported new cases for over 21 days, the maximum incubation period of the disease.

Over the past seven days, 42 countries have reported an increase in the weekly number of cases, with the highest increase recorded in Brazil. The bulletin also shows that 99% of the people who contracted monkeypox are male and the average age of the cases reported is 36 years. Of the patients who reported sexual orientation information, 97% were identified as gay, bisexual, or male having sex with men. As for the method of transmission, 91% of those who provided information (equal to 23% of total cases) stated that it took place through sexual encounters. An important issue concerns the vaccine: “A smallpox vaccine, called MVA-BN, has been approved in Canada, the European Union and the United States for use against monkeypox. Two other vaccines, LC16 and ACAM2000, are also being studied for use against monkeypox. However, we still lack data on the efficacy of monkeypox vaccines, or how many doses may be needed. That is why we urge all countries that are using vaccines to collect and share critical data on their effectiveness, ”Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference. WHO recommends targeted vaccination for those exposed to someone with monkeypox and for those at high risk of exposure, including health care workers, some laboratory workers and those with multiple sexual partners. At the moment, we do not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox ”.

Vaccination campaigns have already begun in several but stocks could be lower than required for this reason the American authorities have given the green light to the use of reduced doses. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision aims to make the vaccine available to more people in order to protect a larger segment of the population as quickly as possible. The US government has made about 620,000 doses of the vaccine available, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates they are about 1.5 million people at high risk and who need to be immunized.