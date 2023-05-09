Monoamine oxidase inhibitors: what are they for?

What are MAOIs?

Gli IMAO, Fr monoamine oxidase inhibitors (from English MonoAmine Oxidase Inhibitors – MAOIs), are a group of drugs used in the treatment from the depression he was born in Parkinson’s disease. Monoamine oxidases (or monoamine oxidases, if you prefer) are enzymes responsible for the metabolism and degradation of monoamines, such as serotonin, adrenaline, noradrenaline, dopamine, tyramine and phenylethylamine. The MAOIs inhibit the action of the aforementioned enzymes, determining – as we will see in more detail in the next chapters – an improvement in the depressive pathology and in the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Types of MAOIs and classification

The classification of monoamine oxidase inhibitors can be done substantially in two ways. The first subdivision is the one that divides MAOIs into: Hydrazine derivatives such as phenelzine;

such as phenelzine; Non-hydrazine derivativessuch as tranylcypromine, chlorgline, and selegilina. The second classification is that carried out on the basis of selectivity or otherwise towards the various isoforms of monoamine oxidases. In fact, they know each other two isoforms of MAO: monoamine oxidase type A (MAO-A) and those of type B (MAO-B). MAO-A and MAO-B differ in their specificity towards certain substrates and in their different distribution within the body’s tissues. Based on this subdivision we can therefore distinguish: Non-selective and irreversible MAO inhibitors (irreversible MAOIs), such as the fennel and the tranylcypromine ;

(irreversible MAOIs), such as the and the ; Selective MAO-A inhibitors as the moclobemide ;

as the ; Selective MAO-B inhibitorsas the selegilinathe rasagilina and the safinamide.

What are MAOIs used for?

Therapeutic indications of MAOIs: when are they used? Irreversible MAO inhibitors and selective MAO-A inhibitors (phenelzine, tranylcypromine, moclobemide) are used in treatment of depression. Selective MAO-B inhibitors (selegiline, rasagiline, safinamide) are used in Parkinson’s disease therapy. In the next chapter we will understand why different types of MAOIs are used in the aforementioned pathologies. USE : as of today (May 2023), phenelzine, moclobemide and tranylcypromine-based medicines for depression are no longer marketed in our country.

How do MAOIs work?

MAOIs mechanism of action: how do they work? Monoamine oxidases are enzymes present in different tissues and parts of the body. Their job is to catalyze oxidative deamination (i.e. the elimination of amino groups) of some substrates endogenous (monoamines), including adrenaline, norepinephrine, serotonin, dopamine, tyramine and phenylethylamine. Monoamines such as serotonin (5-HT), dopamine (DA) and norepinephrine (NA) are neurotransmitters which are synthesized within the presynaptic nerve ending, stored in vesicles and, finally, released in the synaptic wall (the space between the presynaptic and postsynaptic nerve endings) in response to certain stimuli. Once released from the deposits, the monoamines interact with their own receptors – both presynaptic and postsynaptic – in order to carry out their biological activity. In this way, the transmission of nerve impulses from one neuron to another is made possible. After completing their function, the monoamines are taken up by specific transporters and brought back into the presynaptic nerve ending. At this point, the monoamino oxidasethe enzymes responsible, as we have said, for their deamination. The monoamine oxidase inhibitors (or MAOI) are able to block the action of these enzymes. As already mentioned, two isoforms of monoamine oxidase are known which differ in their specificity towards particular monoamines and in their distribution in various tissues: MAO-As are localized above all in the brain, liver and intestines; among their main substrates we find serotonin and noradrenaline;

MAO-Bs are localized in particular at the level of the brain; among their main substrates we find phenylethylamine and dopamine. The other monoamines are metabolized by both isoforms without particular selectivity. Regardless of the type of enzyme isoform being inhibited, the mechanism of action of MAOIs It’s always the same. These drugs are able to inhibit monoamine oxidase by preventing the metabolism and degradation of endogenous monoamines: if the monoamines are not metabolised, their concentration increases; therefore, it also increases their biological activity. MAOIs, depression, Parkinson’s disease, neurotransmitters: what relationship? Depression and the monoaminergic hypothesis: why MAOIs are used Depression is a serious psychiatric condition that affects many people. It involves the mood, mind and body of patients, who feel hopeless and experience a sense of hopelessness, worthlessness and helplessness. Many hypotheses have been formulated about the possible cause of depression. One of these is themonoaminergic hypothesisaccording to which depression is caused by a deficiency of monoaminergic neurotransmitters (therefore of monoamine), such as serotonin (or 5-HT), norepinephrine (or NA), and dopamine (or DA). Therefore, antidepressant therapy must be aimed at somehow filling the shortage of these neurotransmitters, hence the idea of ​​resorting to the use of monoamine oxidase inhibitors which – by preventing the degradation of the aforementioned transporters by the MAO enzymes – determine a increase in monoaminergic transmission. However, it should be noted that, before carrying out their pharmacological action, MAOIs may require an initial latency period ranging from a few days to a few months. On the other hand, once triggered, the antidepressant effect can last even weeks after the cessation of therapy. Parkinson’s disease and dopamine: why selective MAO-B inhibitors are used Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to severe impairment of the ability to move, communicate, and perform other activities. The exact triggering cause of the disease is not yet fully understood, but it is believed that one of the main causes of the clinical manifestations of Parkinson’s disease is reduction of dopaminergic transmission resulting from the degeneration of neuronal cells located at the level of the black substance in the brain. Since monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) are localized predominantly in the brain and since dopamine is one of their main substrates, the use of selective inhibitors of monoamine oxidase type B (selective MAOI-B) can lead to an improvement in the symptoms presented by patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Interactions

Interactions of MAOIs with other drugs and with food The main interactions of MAOIs irreversible are above all those that are established with some foods. The ingestion of certain types of foods, containing large quantities of tyramine and tryptophan, concomitantly with MAOI therapy can in fact cause hypertensive crises due to the potentiation of the tyramine signal. The seriousness and consequences of these interactions, however, vary from individual to individual; they can be just small increases in blood pressure, or rapid and abrupt increases in blood pressure. Patients who experience these effects, however, are at increased risk of heart attack or cerebral hemorrhage. Patients treated with irreversible MAOIs should avoid taking protein foods that may have undergone partial degradation as a result of aging, smoking, fermentation, preservation in brine and/or bacterial contamination processes. Among these foods, we mention: some cheeses (for example, cheddar, camembert); fish preserved in vinegar; some types of meat (for example, smoked or spicy salami); some types of fruit (for example, raisins); dairy and vegetables (yogurt, fermented extracts, bean pods and rennet, soy sauce, avocado, etc.); chocolate; spirits. Patients treated with irreversible MAOIs must therefore pay close attention to their diet . In fact, the irreversible inhibition of hepatic and intestinal MAO-A ensures that the tyramine ingested with the diet is not degraded, thus increasing its concentration and increasing the risk of hypertensive crises. The reversible MAO-A inhibitorshowever, they do not form very strong bonds with the enzyme and can easily be displaced by tyramine. For this reason, in patients treated with this type of drug there is no need to impose restrictions on the diet . Analogous speech with regard to the selective MAO-B inhibitors currently marketed and indicated in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease: patients taking them do not usually have to restrict their diet . However, it’s always good discuss this with your specialist reference and follow his instructions. In addition to the interaction with some foods, MAOIs can establish drug interactions with other drugssuch as for example: The above information is intended to provide a general overview of possible interactions between MAOIs and other drugs or products. If you are following treatments with medicines based on monoamine oxidase inhibitors, to find out their interactions, please read their package leaflet. If in any doubt, consult your doctor.