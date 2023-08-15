Monoblock And Oncology Patients: The Wisdom Of Following Doctor Serra’s Prescription

#massacarrara

Walter Serra, head of the pulmonary hypertension and cardiomyopathies clinic at the Parma hospital, has proposed some measures to prevent patients at the Monoblock oncological day hospital from attending crowded wards, in order to avoid complications related to the stress syndrome acute respiratory. According to the doctor, it is important to avoid transferring patients to intensive care units, where the risk of complications and mortality is high. Serra argues that it is necessary to carefully evaluate patients to be admitted to intensive care, taking into account cardiological and anesthesiological risk factors. He also proposes monitoring and personalized treatment of cardiac toxicity from anticancer drugs.

