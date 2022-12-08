During the pandemic, monoclonal antibodies, when administered under certain conditions, proved to be very effective biopharmaceuticals in fighting the infection of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Unfortunately, however, their use is subject to many limitations. First of all, the high cost of production in the laboratory, which has made them a solution reserved only for certain classes of patients at risk, and then, in recent months, also the reduced effectiveness compared to the latest variants.