Monoi: properties and benefits of the Tahiti beauty ritual

Loved by Polynesian women, multi-use and featuring an exotic fragrance. That’s why the Monoi it is the ideal ally, especially in summer, against dry skin and hair.

What is Monoi?

In Tahitian, the term means “perfumed oil”. Monoi is obtained from maceration some tiare flowers (Gardenia tahitensis) in coconut oil. These white flowers are also a emblem of French Polynesia and the island of Tahiti.

Although it is still widely used and known today, Monoi (commonly called Monoi oil) derives from an ancient tradition, handed down from the Polynesian culture. As well as for cosmetic use, it was historically used by the population during religious ceremonies and for popular treatments. It was then exported and appreciated all over the world for its virtues and versatility.

Properties and benefits of Monoi

Since it’s mostly made up of coconut oil, Monoi boasts many of its own benefits. Has moisturising, nourishing and emollient properties and helps the skin stay supple.

Contains the Vitamin Efundamental for theanti-inflammatory and antioxidant action against free radical damage. L’lauric acidcontained in the coconut, plays aantimicrobial and antibacterial activity. Furthermore, there is the methyl salicylatethat has soothing and anti-redness functions.

How to use it on the skin

The ingredient in its pure version is particularly suitable for those with dry skin and lends itself to multiple uses. As bath or massage oil to enrich and perfume a relaxing treatment. Or for moisturize the skin, alone or added to a cream. If you use like after sunalso helps to keep the tan. But, not having sunscreens, is not a possible alternative to SPF to protect yourself from the sun. Monoi is also easily found in the formulation of various cosmetics on the market.

How to use it on hair

During a day at the beach, a small amount of oil can be applied on the lengths or endsper protect them from atmospheric aggressions and saltiness. If instead you want to use as pre-shampoo pack, just leave it on for about 30 minutes on damp hair, in order to nourish and detangle it. After that, wash with shampoo and conditioner. The important thing is to remove it well to avoid the unwanted “greasy effect”.

The denomination of origin “Monoi de Tahiti”

After its diffusion in other countries, the “Monoi de Tahiti” has been the object of attempts to imitate it. To ensure its authenticity, the decree of 1 April 1992 protected him with the official denomination of origin. In order to benefit from the AO (appellation d’origine) the producers must respect the Polynesian origin of the ingredients and the quality of the manufacturing process, in accordance with local practices. The product in its traditional version involves only the use of coconut oil and tiare flowers. Within the limits set by the legislation, however, the addition of other ingredients is permitted, such as preservatives, antioxidants and UV filters.

Possible contraindications

Generally, the Monoi is held safe to use. I know if there is one sensitive or reactive skin or you suffer from particulars allergiesas a precaution you can perform a patch test before including it in your beauty routine. If in doubt, it is still advisable to consult a dermatologistwho will be able to indicate whether the cosmetic is suitable for the needs of your skin type.

