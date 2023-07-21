Mononucleosis, here’s what causes the infection in children and how to treat it

Mononucleosis is commonly known as kissing disease and is very easily transmitted between children: here’s what you need to know.

Mononucleosis is an infectious disease of viral origin. It is transmitted through the exchange of saliva. Or due to sneezing or coughing, since the droplets contained in them are dispersed in the surrounding environment. Children, for example, can also transmit it through the exchange of infected toys or other objects.

It is a disease that most of the world‘s population has had during their lifetime, mainly in childhood or adolescence, but of which very little is still known.

Here’s everything you need to know about mononucleosis

Mononucleosis is an infection that it affects about 90% of the population, which has an incubation period of 30 to 50 days in adults. And in adolescents, on the other hand, it is reduced to 10 or 15 days in children. In most cases the symptoms are mild or not even noticeable. And it is precisely for this reason that this infection is transmitted so easily, because if you don’t know you have it, you can’t take the right precautions.

But when it manifests itself clearly, the main symptoms are a high and long-lasting fever, swollen lymph nodes in the groin and armpit areas, enlargement of the tonsils and white plaques on them, an increase in the size of the spleen, headache and tiredness. Usually, the symptoms of mononucleosis last only a few weeks. After that, you can go back to your usual life, even if the tiredness can last much longer.

When treated with an antibiotic, mononucleosis it can also cause a skin rash. In which some areas especially the arms, legs and belly that are covered with red dots. To cure mononucleosis you need to contact your doctor who will usually prescribe corticosteroids. It is important to rest and drink plenty of fluids and take medicines that lower the fever, as it could even reach over 39°. There is no vaccine for mononucleosis. Dfter contracting it for the first time, however, antibodies automatically developwho plan not to get infected again.

Be very careful, though. Although mononucleosis is a ‘simple’ disease to treat, it is good to underline one of the major risks against which one goes. The aspect to take into account is related to the spleen, as it could become more and more dangerous if you don’t rest and resume intense activities.

