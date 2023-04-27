Home » Monselice. Malore crushes Simone Venturini, 38-year-old bodybuilder. Autopsy arranged
MONSELICE – An autopsy has been ordered on the body of Simone Venturini, the 38-year-old from Pozzonovo who died suddenly on Monday 24 April in his home in…

MONSELICE – Theautopsy on the body of Simone Venturinithe 38-year-old from Pozzonovo died suddenly on Monday 24 April at his home in Monselice. Venturini, father of two girls, would have been struck down by an illness whose causes the prosecutor wants to investigate. The man was quite well known in the area, both because his family runs aagency very successful and because he used to go to gyms to train.

Simone loved to practice the bodybuilding and trained regularly. In recent years, his body had developed considerable muscle mass, which Venturini did not fail to show in his social profiles. His great passion had recently led him to take a license to practice the activity of fitness instructor and weight room. The family, for the moment, is kept in secrecy.

