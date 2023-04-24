Monsignor Trevisi: Trieste celebrates for the bishop who comes from Cremona

TRIESTE – A long applause accompanies Don Enrico Trevisi, from today Bishop of Trieste. Don Enrico – many still call him that – the miter on his head and the crozier in his hand with which he has become familiar in these weeks before, advances imposingly, in his solemnity. He blesses-three fingers spread out — right and left. And while the 32 organ pipes are exalted, he reaches the throne, behind the high altar: in the cathedral in Cremona a month ago he was the favorite son, today here he is the dominus, the landlord, the head of the family.

In the video Don Claudio Rubagotti, parish priest of Casalmaggiore, in piazza Unità d’Italia in Trieste, before mass with the bishop

Before the function, the beautiful Trieste, populous and teeming with life, loved for what it has of its own with its unmistakable aspects, had welcomed him by entrusting the mayor Robert Dipiazza the official greeting, made solemn by the guard of honour. Then, the uphill walk, which makes it possible to see the city from above, right into the small and ancient basilica of San Giusto. Where, waiting for Bishop Enrico, there is also quite a bit of Cremona: Bishop Antonio Napolioni together with about twenty priests, the complete group of the Seminary where Don Enrico was Rector for years, before coming to Christ the King and just before Don Marco.

In the first shoals, with the mother Argentina, the brothers Ennio and Erminio with their respective families Maurice Morandi — mayor of Pieve S. Giacomo. “I could not miss it – Morandi will say, with the tricolor band in plain sight – it is a historic day for our country, indeed, it is now weeks that will go down in the history of our community thanks to Don Enrico”. Also present was the councilor of the Municipality of Cremona Enrico Manfredini who ultimately replaced the mayor Gianluca Galimberti. Also linking the Church of Trieste and Cremona is the presence of the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin who have their mother house in Cremona in via Cavallotti and one of their schools right in Trieste. About twenty priests from Cremona were present, among them the parish vicar of Cristo Re, Don Pierluigi Fontanaand some of Monsignor Trevisi’s mass companions: Don Giovanni Nava e Don Luigi Mantia.

Also present the rider John Arvedi, with his wife, ma’am Luciana Buschini, e Mario Caldonazzo Arvedi.

The church is too small and many have stayed out, including many from Cremona who follow the function on the big screen in the churchyard.

(Ph: Matteo Lodigiani/diocesidicremona.it)