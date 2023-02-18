The family Al Thani is preparing to get its hands on another top club in European football. After Psganother member of the ruling family of the Qatar he advanced a monstrous offer to buy Manchester United from the Glazers. numbers in hand, Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani would have put six billion euros on the plate for the total control of the Red Devils. But who is Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani? Grandson of Tamim bin Hamad Al ThaniEmir of Qatar and PSG ownerthe banker targeting United is son of former Prime Minister of Qatar Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. Also related to the owner of Manchester City Mansur bin Zayed Al Nahyancousin of Tamim Al Thani, Jassim Al Thani and the chairman of one of the largest banks in Qatar: the “Qatar Islamic Bank“, QIB.

At the moment it is not clear how much Sheikh Jassim Al Thani’s personal wealth amounts to, but he is certainly one of the most prominent entrepreneurs in Qatar. The son of one of the most powerful figures in the country between the 1990s and early 2000s, the banker who wants to buy United is a top-level executive with

almost “unlimited” resources and great ambitions.

The bank of which he is president is in fact the largest Islamic institution in the country with offices in Lebanon, the United Kingdom and Sudan. A top profile, an integral part of the ruling family of Qatar with access to very important capital and raised in luxury. Listed by Forbes as one of the richest people in the world with assets of

$1.36 billionJassim’s father in 2015 bought the painting “The Women of Algiers” by Pablo Picasso for 180 million euros.