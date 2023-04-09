Monstera plants not only bring a touch of tropical vibes to any room, but they also have air-purifying properties that make them a must-have for any home. Although the window leaf, as the Monstera is also known, is one of the easiest houseplants to care for, it is not immune to problems. Find out here which care mistakes you should absolutely avoid in order to protect your plant from dying and to make your Monstera thrive.

Monstera deliciosa: Which care mistakes should you avoid?

Unfortunately, many plant owners make common mistakes that can cause their beloved houseplant to wilt. We’ve compiled the most common of these to help you avoid them in the future.

Common mistakes in watering

overwatering: Overwatering can cause a number of problems and is one of the most common mistakes that kill indoor plants. It leads to root rot, yellowed leaves, and a musty odor emanating from the soil. For this reason, it is far better to under-water than over-water. You can add more water later, but overwatering is very difficult to reverse. To avoid overwatering, allow the soil to dry out completely before watering the plant again. If the soil doesn’t dry in time, you’ll need to improve the pot’s drainage holes or replace the soil with a well-draining mix.

Overwatering can cause a number of problems and is one of the most common mistakes that kill indoor plants. It leads to root rot, yellowed leaves, and a musty odor emanating from the soil. For this reason, it is far better to under-water than over-water. You can add more water later, but overwatering is very difficult to reverse. To avoid overwatering, allow the soil to dry out completely before watering the plant again. If the soil doesn’t dry in time, you’ll need to improve the pot’s drainage holes or replace the soil with a well-draining mix. Watering too little: It’s easy to forget to water your Monstera, especially when you’re busy with other things. However, if you give your plant too little water, it will react with brown leaf tips and leaf edges. So watch out for dry soil and a much lighter pot and wilted or drooping leaves. These are all signs that your houseplant is suffering from underwatering.

Not providing enough light

Another care mistake that many plant owners make is putting the Monstera in the wrong location in the home. If you notice your plant has leaf discoloration or smaller leaves that won’t divide and the plant isn’t growing as fast, these are obvious signs that it needs extra light.

The best location for a Monstera deliciosa is near a window where it gets filtered, indirect light. Be aware, however, that direct light can be too harsh on the plant’s leaves and can cause burns.

Choosing the wrong pot size

To choose the right pot size for your plant, you should consider the size of your monstera and the amount of root space it needs to grow. Because it grows so quickly, you should increase the pot size annually by making the new pot one or two sizes larger than the old one.

If you notice that the plant is not growing or its roots are starting to grow out of the drainage holes, you should transplant it. Too small a pot can restrict growth and lead to stunted growth or root rot. Too large a pot is also not recommended, as water can collect at the bottom and lead to overwatering and root rot.

Fertilize too much or too little

Fertilizing your plant is important to give it the nutrients it needs to grow and thrive. The right amount of fertilizer is even more important, as too much or too little fertilizer could damage your plant’s health.

Overfeeding can cause yellow leaves or brown leaf tips and burn roots.

Be sure to choose a balanced fertilizer and fertilize the plant every two to four weeks during the growing season and avoid fertilizing during the winter months. Dilute the fertilizer according to the instructions on the packaging.

If you find that you have over-fertilized your window leaf, you can save it by watering it several times to remove the excess nutrients from the pot. Cut off any burnt roots and transplant the monstera into a new pot of fresh, well-drained soil.

Lack of humidity

Monstera deliciosa is native to tropical forests, which means that it absolutely thrives in high humidity environments. Therefore, if you want a healthy and thriving plant, you should definitely not neglect the humidity level in your home. The low humidity in the room causes the leaves to lose more water and curl up.

To increase the humidity around your Monstera, you can consider the following measures:

Using a humidifier

Place a bowl of water near the plant

Group the Monstera with other plants

Regularly spray the window leaf with water.

Monstera deliciosa: Ignore pests

Check your plant regularly for a pest infestation, as ignoring the problem will lead to plant health deteriorating. The most common signs of a pest infestation are holes in the leaves, sticky residue, or white webs on the leaves.

To keep your Monstera pest-free, try some natural remedies like wiping the leaves with a damp cloth and spraying the plant with neem oil.