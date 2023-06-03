Home » MONTANASO Alberonero “comes home”: the artist from Lodi at work on the gym with the mathematics of color VIDEO
by admin
Friday 02 June 2023

«Color in the city and urban environment has the power to create well-being, serenity and joy in the community that lives in that place»

The “mathematics of colour” was represented on the walls of the municipal gymnasium of Montanaso Lombardo thanks to the artistic work of Luca Boffi. Born in 1991, aka Alberonero, the artist, who also has Lodi origins, has brought a touch of color to the town thanks to a representation of colors capable of eliminating forms. Using “geometry” as a means of pure expression of color, Alberonero has given voice to colors and their nuances, redefining the “mathematics” of space.

Luca Boffi, born in 1991, in art Alberonero at work for the creation of an artistic work on the facade of the municipal gymnasium.

«The geometric shapes create a new perception of architecture – he explained on the occasion of an “inspection” by the “Citizen” during the work in progress -: from intertwined shades and more regular and geometric ones, it is a work capable to change the perception of the building and which, moreover, changes itself during the hours of the day». Depending on the position of the sun, in fact, the colors will appear more or less vivid during the course of the day.

And the objective that mayor Luca Ferrari set for himself through this restyling was to give the town a new face: «Colour in the city and urban environment – explains Alberonero, in fact – has the power to create well-being, serenity and joy in the community that lives in that place”. In progress since mid-May, the works are continuing apace thanks to the inspiration of a true expert who has created works of street art all over the world: after having made his way into the world art scene with works that from Venice, Verona, Bologna they have also arrived in Asia and America, Alberonero is finally returning “home”.

Born in Lodi, in fact, Boffi cultivated various experiences after graduating from the Milan Polytechnic in Interior Design, which laid the foundations for a passion that soon turned into much more. «Today I live in the province of Modena – explains the artist – and I am satisfied that the mayor of Montanaso, where among other things I played football as a child, has taken an interest in my works».

