Montblanc recently launched the third-generation Summit smart watch in Taiwan. In addition to inheriting the high-quality design texture of the Summit smart watch, it is also equipped with the latest version of the Wear OS by Google operating system and a variety of applications, and has improved the battery life. Sports use or daily wear can provide a better experience.

The Montblanc Summit 3 smart watch is made of a single 42mm diameter and a lightweight Thai metal case. The screen uses a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display screen and is covered with scratch-resistant and durable sapphire crystal glass. The rotating crown and two physical buttons of the brand logo logo are more integrated with Montblanc’s traditional watchmaking 1858 series, Baoxi series, and Geosphere world time design, allowing users to choose freely according to their outfits and usage situations.

In terms of specifications, the Summit 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, with 1GB of memory and 8GB of capacity, and supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and NFC for payment. It is also safe to wear the Summit 3 for sports such as swimming. Compared with the Summit 2’s 340mAh battery, the Summit 3’s battery capacity has also been increased to 400mAh, so it can be used for a longer time whether it is daily or going out.

In terms of health functions, the new Summit 3 series smart watches are equipped with pedometer functions, sleep monitoring and blood oxygen measurement. It can also be used with the Montblanc App to expand more applications; as for the daily functions, it can also be used with the built-in Google Maps program of the watch for accurate navigation when traveling, and Google Pay can also be used to pay for shopping without having to carry an additional wallet.

For the price part, the Montblanc Summit 3 smart watch is available in titanium, black titanium and two-tone titanium case versions, each with an exclusive color matching rubber and calfskin straps, priced at 43,200 yuan.