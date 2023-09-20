Montgomery County DHHS Announces Opening of Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced the opening of a new Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic in Montgomery County. The clinic, located at the Sidney Kramer Upcounty Regional Service Center in Germantown, will begin providing services starting Monday, October 9.

A ribbon-cutting event and opening ceremony for the clinic will be held on Thursday, October 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. This community-wide event aims to raise awareness and promote the importance of sexual health in the county.

The clinic will offer free or low-cost services, ensuring that no one is turned away due to their ability to pay. To schedule an appointment, individuals are encouraged to call 240-777-1609. Walk-ins will also be accepted, depending on availability.

The news release highlights that HIV testing will be free for all individuals in Maryland, regardless of age or residency. Additionally, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) will be free for those under 26 years of age. For individuals over 26, services will be charged on a sliding scale, and the clinic is also accepting patients covered by Medicaid health insurance.

This initiative reflects Montgomery County DHHS’s commitment to promoting accessible and affordable sexual health services within the community. Residents are encouraged to visit the clinic’s website for more information regarding the opening and the various services offered.

With the establishment of this new Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic, Montgomery County aims to address the needs of its residents, ensuring a healthy and well-informed community.