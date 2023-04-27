Home » Monza, 11-year-old boy hit and killed
Monza, 11-year-old boy hit and killed

by admin

A Monza an 11-year-old boy of Chinese nationality died in the afternoon after being hit by a car. Transported by helicopter to the San Gerardo hospital, the little one did not make it despite the doctors’ attempts. The dynamics of the accident are now being examined by the local police: perhaps the child was returning home from school, it remains to be ascertained whether he was alone or accompanied by someone. The car that hit him was driven by a 55-year-old woman, resident in Brugherio (Monza), who underwent the usual medical tests. She risks being charged with vehicular homicide.

