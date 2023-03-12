Home Health Monza, 8-month-old girl dies from food that went sideways
Monza, 8-month-old girl dies from food that went sideways

Monza, 8-month-old girl dies from food that went sideways

Brugherio (Monza) – One 8 month old baby she died at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, after one Respiratory crisis occurred at home and due to porridge gone sideways.

After 6 days of White agony she died in the intensive care unit. Her death dates back to March 4, the news was only confirmed today. The small one he lived with his mother in Brugherio (Monza). A fundraiser has now been launched for the woman.

On the website www.gofundme.com, two appeals have been launched to raise money for the young mother in this tragic moment. The woman, separated, is the mother of an older girl. Many friends and colleagues are embracing the pain of the family in every possible way

“Even those who didn’t know you, little Bianca, knew a part of you through the people who love you. And it is for them this simple gesture of closeness, certain that they will know how to draw good and do good, even in a situation so difficult”, reads the announcement that he has already raised 1,225 euros, compared to the 1,500 he set himself as a goal.

