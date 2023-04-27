Monza, an 11-year-old boy hit and killed by a car as he crosses the road

An 11-year-old boy died after being hit by a car on the afternoon of Thursday 27 April at suburb of Monza, in via Buonarroti . For the small CWT, of Chinese origins, transport by helicopter to the San Gerardo hospital was unfortunately not needed. The doctors were only able to ascertain the death .

Shortly before 16.30 the tragedy. On the road, he was run over by a fifty-year-old from Brugherio at the wheel of a Mini «Countryman» grey. Maximum confidentiality on the reconstruction of the dynamics, entrusted to the agents of the local police of Monza.

From a first indiscretion, it seems that the child may have run across the road suddenlybut this is a hypothesis yet to be confirmed. The incident took place at number 189, in an area of ​​the Brianza capital towards the border with the municipality of Brugherio occupied by many sheds, warehouses, household goods and products of all kinds managed by Chinese entrepreneurs. Rescue vehicles, carabinieri and local police patrols were on site. The child would have been centered at the right front light of the car. His condition immediately appeared extremely serious. The deputy prosecutor Emma Gambardella, the magistrate on duty at the time, was informed of the fact.