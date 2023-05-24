Monza, uncle molests his 11-year-old niece during a pajama party between cousins: arrested for sexual assault

It was the 11-year-old girl who told her parents what her uncle had done to her. The evening at his cousin’s house, in what should have been an innocent pajama party between girls . And instead the little one would have been the object of morbid attentions from his 50-year-old uncle recipient of order of custody in prison signed by the investigating judge, at the end of the investigations conducted by the carabinieri of the Monza company.

The facts date back to last year, a Monzaand, according to the investigation papers, they would have been “repeated over time”. According to the allegations, the man would have taken advantage of the presence in the house of his niece (daughter of her sister’s wife), who would have slept with her daughter that evening, to to abuse of the little girl. La little girl would be groped by his uncle and, according to what emerged, it would not have been the only time either. The parents of the victim, once they had gathered the confidences of the little girl, showed up at the barracks to file a complaint. The investigations were carried out through the protected hearing of the victim himself and of various witnesses, starting right from the little cousin. According to what emerged, the man may have made his daughter’s cell phone disappear, to erase the presence of any exchanges of messages between cousins ​​that could have compromised it. From this circumstance, the court found that the danger of evidentiary tamperingas a basis for the precautionary measure.