Mood barometer for healthcare professionals: stable economic mood in the second quarter of 2023

The economic mood of the healthcare professionals fell by only one point and is still in the single-digit negative range.

Hamburg, July 14, 2023 – The economic mood of non-medical healthcare professionals has hardly changed since the previous quarter: The mood barometer in the second quarter of 2023 fell by only 1.0 point and is now at -7.5. “Although the healthcare professionals rate their current economic situation somewhat worse than three months ago, the value is still positive,” explains Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation. “On the other hand, the expectation for the next six months has improved by 0.6 points.” Sentiment is calculated from the average of these two sub-areas.

Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation.

Naturopaths are the most confident

A mixed picture emerges when looking at the individual health care professional groups. The economic mood has improved in three of the six groups examined: “The greatest increase is seen among occupational therapists,” reports Obermann. The naturopaths are in second place: “They have been the most confident since 2022, their value has consistently been in the positive range.” The economic mood has also improved among speech therapists. On the other hand, the values ​​for midwives, physiotherapists and pharmacists are declining.

Political and self-government decisions burden everyday work

In order to identify the decisive factors for mood development in the health care professions, the Health Foundation has been asking the study participants an additional question since the current issue: This sheds light on how individual areas affect the work situation, for example digitization or the personnel situation. Almost two-thirds of the healthcare professionals stated that political and self-government decisions currently have the greatest negative impact (65.7 percent), followed by digitization (45.6 percent) and the effects of current events (44.1 percent ).

About the mood barometer (formerly medical climate index)

Since the beginning of 2022, the Health Foundation has been surveying the economic situation and expectations of healthcare professionals in parallel with the economic mood of the resident doctors. The mood barometer for health professionals provides differentiated information on how the six largest groups of registered health professionals in Germany assess their current economic situation and what developments they expect in the next six months.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – inspired by this idea, the Health Foundation has been committed to transparency for more than 25 years and offers consumers practical guidance. In addition to its statutory tasks, the foundation continuously carries out studies. The structure directory of medical care serves as the basis for numerous services.

Photo credit Obermann: Photograph Barbara Hötzel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

