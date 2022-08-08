Home Health Mood swings? Attention can be an important symptom
Mood swings? Attention can be an important symptom

Mood swings? Attention, it can be an important symptom: here’s what it could mean, not to be underestimated.

Sometimes, during the same day, it can happen to go from being happy and peaceful to sad and restless in a short time, and with no apparent reason to justify such a change.

Mood swings could be a symptom of this disease (photo: Pixabay).

Mood swings, as Humanitas reports, can be influenced by various factors, including things that alter normal biological rhythms and, consequently, the production of hormones such as melatonin and serotonin. Symptoms of this type, if frequent, they should never be underestimatedi, also because they could be also indicators of another disease: here is which one.

Mood swings? Beware, it can be an important symptom of this disease

According to what GreenMe reported, a sudden change in mood can be a clear symptom of diabetes; often in fact, people who are affected by this disease are affected as well as by mood swings including from stress, depression or anxiety.

This is because one is registered in the blood imbalance in glucose levels, or maybe too high or vice versa too low; it seems that they are precisely these, together with
poor blood sugar management, which lead to negative psychological states and frequent mood swingsobviously with consequences on the quality of life.

According to what was reported, levels too low they could lead to states like nervousness, confusion, irritability, hunger, fatigue and even increase sweating while levels too high states of tension, anger, sadness, fatigue, nervousness, as well as increased thirst and sometimes even a sense of fainting.

Mood swings and diabetes, varying glucose levels can bring about these moods (photo: Pixabay).

Conversely, stress, anxiety and forms of depression also have an effect on diabetes, leading to unstable glucose levels capable of altering mood; these pathologies therefore seem correlated, so much so that anxiety is very common in patients with diabetes (especially when it comes to women) in about 30-40% of cases, while 1 in 4 suffers from depression.

Also for this reason therefore, it really is It is important to always check your blood sugar levelstrying to keep them as stable as possible, availing themselves of the advice and care of expert doctors.

