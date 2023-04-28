Moorexpress: From Stade and Bremen to Teufelsmoor | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 04/28/2023 4:10 p.m The tracks date from the time when peat was still being mined in Teufelsmoor. Today, the Moorexpress commutes between Stade, Worpswede and Bremen for the pleasure of the passengers.

The area behind the North Sea coast between the Elbe and Weser was once a vast moorland landscape. Peat barges determined the speed. But from 1909 onwards a railway connection was built through the Teufelsmoor. The Moorexpress was the first land vehicle to transport mined peat to cities – and later people.

By train to the moor for a peat boat trip

In 1978, regular passenger services on the 99-kilometer route between Stade and Bremen came to an end. In 2000, the tracks were restored in the still sparsely populated landscape. Since then, the historic diesel railcars of the Moorexpress have been running regularly on weekends and public holidays from the end of April to October. At a leisurely pace, you pass meadows, fields and ditches. Every Saturday, the ride on the Moorexpress can be combined with a ride in a peat barge.

Excursion by train and bike

The Moorexpress stops at several stops on its journey and also transports bicycles. If you like, you can combine the train ride with a bike tour. It is advisable to reserve both a seat and a bicycle parking space in advance. Not only the well-kept historic trains and the beautiful landscape are worth seeing, but also some stations along the route. The beautifully restored Art Nouveau train station in the artists’ town of Worpswede in particular radiates a lot of railway romance.

Route: Bremen – Worpswede – Bremervorde – Stade driving time: about 2.5 hours, sections possible Term 2023: April 29 to October 3 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays,

