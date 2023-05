At the age of 20, the native of Linz showed the first symptoms: blisters formed on the inside of the thighs, which itched badly. Other parts of the body were soon affected as well. “I was told it was eczema. I was prescribed various ointments, none of which really helped,” the patient recalls. In the Kepler University Hospital (KUK) Linz, the 44-year-old patient finally got the right diagnosis: Darier’s disease.