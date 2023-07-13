More and more care at a shrinking share of the GKV costs

Berlin – 13.07.2023

The current issue of “Generics in Figures” shows the latest developments in the generics industry, still heavily burdened by cost-saving instruments ALBVVG does not provide the necessary relief

Generics provide massive savings. They represent 79 percent of pharmaceuticals and cause only 7.1 percent of pharmaceutical expenditure for health insurance companies. This relieves the statutory health insurance – but there is also cause for concern.

Because the data of the last few years show a dangerous development. Bork Bretthauer, Managing Director of Pro Generika: “Our companies are responsible for a steadily increasing share of the supply and receive a shrinking share of the costs for it. This is not going well, as we had to painfully learn from the increasing supply bottlenecks in recent months and years.”

With the new edition of “Generics in Numbers” Pro Generika offers a basis for future dialogue on the subject of security of supply. “Only those who know the numbers can have a say,” says Bretthauer and reveals what the numbers show in his eyes: “A system that has no more air to breathe.”

In fact, it’s not just the share of generics in drug spending that’s shrinking. The amount of discounts that generic drug manufacturers grant to health insurance companies is also increasing. And there is now a dramatic number of medicines that are only produced by a few – sometimes even just one – manufacturer.

Bretthauer: “Politicians have stepped in to turn back the economization of the supply of generics a bit with the ALBVVG. In the end that didn’t happen. So we will have to continue talking about how we can create incentives for generic manufacturers again and thus increase security of supply.”

You can download the brochure here.

You can request free printed copies from [email protected].

