Since 2004, Safer Internet Day has been celebrated every year (this year on February 7) all over the world. A day to sensitize the population, especially families and the new generations, to a more aware and responsible use of digital technology. In fact, we find ourselves in an era in which the number of connected or, rather, hyper-connected, is constantly increasing, especially among the very young who find a tablet or smartphone more and more easily in their hands, with all the dangers that this can to behave.