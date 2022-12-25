Stains, scars, small and large skin blemishes are inevitable over time. And if there’s nothing wrong with a face that looks all its years, sometimes discovering that you’ve aged suddenly, without realizing it, can be the cause of psychological discomfort. It has happened to many in recent years: they call it the Zoom effect, and it is that discomfort in noticing the blemishes that mark one’s face through the “mirror” of the webcam, which many have experienced due to the increasingly frequent calls due to the pandemic. Not surprisingly, in 2020 aesthetic medicine interventions increased by 5.7%. The sign of a new focus on facial and personal care, but also of a widespread preference for “soft” touch-ups, which do not require the intervention of a scalpel or a surgeon.

“Today, the dominant trend is to prefer minimally or not at all invasive therapies to treat various skin, face and body imperfections”, confirms Stefania Santini, Head of the Aesthetic Medicine Outpatient Service at UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital. “How does a medical cosmetic retouch work? The approach is rigorously scientific – assures the specialist – and begins with an accurate check-up, which takes into account the patient’s lifestyle habits and clinical history”.





In this way, it is possible to develop a corrective program for the treatment of blemishes, which also supports a personalized hygiene-behavioral prevention strategy, and a prescription of cosmetics aimed at the patient’s skin needs. “Our goal is not to chase trends, but to find the best solution in respect of everyone’s natural characteristics, and this is why each treatment is studied with and on the individual patient”, continues Santini. “Aesthetic Medicine must have as its objective not that of rejuvenation, because any attempt would be pathetic, but that of making one’s age wear ‘well’ and of teaching the patient to manage his own biological heritage, to prevent damage from skin aging and improve only if there is a need and to the correct extent so as not to distort one’s traits”.

There are many treatments available to specialists: infiltrative therapies with botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid, biostimulation, peeling, traction threads, lasers, carboxytherapy, needling, mesotherapy, just to name a few. The aim is to produce a natural result, which is achieved by carefully choosing the beauty treatments to be used, and resorting to them only when there is really a need. This is why today a diagnostic approach is preferred, based on objective investigations such as ultrasound of the subcutaneous adipose tissue, evaluation of plantar support, anthropometric evaluation and skin check-up.

It is clear that to ensure such specialized care, expert professionals are needed, and a center that ensures a multidisciplinary approach, where patients are followed up before, during and after treatment. “A hospital like the Salvator Mundi in Rome can count on a team of experts in aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, cosmetology and physiotherapy, who work using innovative techniques, guaranteeing quality, safety and comfort”, underlines Emanuele Bartoletti, President of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, which scientifically controls the Aesthetic Medicine Service of UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital. “A team capable of proposing the best solution also for post-surgery treatments or therapies, such as cosmetics and permanent tattoos, which are in great demand, for example following oncological treatments”.





What to do, therefore, to make sure you get the most out of an aesthetic medicine procedure? The advice of the experts is to schedule the skin check-up in autumn or winter, when the tan is fading and it is possible to evaluate more precisely how to intervene to minimize the effects of time and stress on our skin. When the time comes for the visit, then, it is good to clearly express one’s expectations, however relying on the opinion of the specialist without insisting excessively, because with his experience he will be able to advise on the best way to achieve the desired aesthetic result with an effect that is as natural as possible.

Despite the progress of medicine, however, even in the aesthetic field, prevention remains irreplaceable. So here are the six anti-ageing tips from UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital specialists to help your skin age healthily.

1. No to Ping-Pong diets: avoid continuous sudden changes in body weight.

2. Physical activity: essential for skin health, it improves blood circulation and tissue oxygenation.

3. Sunscreen: Exposure to the sun causes the greatest damage to the skin and accelerates its aging. Always use the most suitable sunscreen for our skin type.

4. No to smoking: cigarettes are a poison for the skin because they reduce blood circulation, making the skin dull, gray and less elastic.

5. The right creams: a daily gesture that makes the difference, as long as you use products that meet the needs of our skin. Today cosmetics is constantly evolving, we have products based on hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, peptides, which stimulate the production of fibroblasts and collagen with great results.

6. Don’t pretend: we can keep our skin in excellent condition without falling into the temptation of wanting to look much younger at all costs. The goal of aesthetic medicine is not to rejuvenate, but to bring one’s age to the best. Being ourselves, in our best version.