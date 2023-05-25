More and more people are afraid to sleep, it’s called “somniphobia”: what can be done to overcome it

Every night when you go to bed do you start feeling sick just thinking about sleeping? Find out about somniphobia.

There are many phobias in the world, each specific and linked to a particular aspect of life, and none of them must be underestimated.

Every phobia has the right to be respected, analyzed and resolved. Among these, there is also the somniphobiai.e. the pathological fear of falling asleep. It is, as can be clearly understood, a question of Anxiety disorder that negatively affects the lives of people who suffer from it. On the other hand, we have repeatedly explained how important a night’s sleep is for a person. Let’s find out together, however, everything you need to know about such a phobia.

Somniphobia: causes, symptoms and solutions

Somniphobia is characterized by the extreme fear and anxiety associated with falling asleep: the sufferer fears the moment of falling asleep because it is associated with negative sensations. But let’s find out together what are the causes and symptoms of such a phobia. And most importantly, if Is there any valid solution.

There are several factors that can contribute to the development of fear of sleeping, and among them we find:

Trauma : any traumatic experiences such as recurring nightmares, sleep paralysis or violence suffered in sleep can lead to fear of falling asleep

: any traumatic experiences such as recurring nightmares, sleep paralysis or violence suffered in sleep can lead to fear of falling asleep Anxiety Disorders : Somniphobia often coexists with other anxiety disorders such as panic disorder or obsessive compulsive disorder

: Somniphobia often coexists with other anxiety disorders such as panic disorder or obsessive compulsive disorder Insomnia : in some cases, insomnia may precede somniphobia, as not being able to fall asleep normally can cause anxiety associated with falling asleep itself

: in some cases, insomnia may precede somniphobia, as not being able to fall asleep normally can cause anxiety associated with falling asleep itself Negative experiences: Even stressful or painful events that happened in sleep can connect negatively in people’s minds

In case you are afraid of suffering from this phobia, there are a few signs that can help you identify it, in such a way that you can intervene, such as if you experience anxiety, agitation and worries before going to bed; or if you have disturbed and interrupted sleep; if you try to avoid going to sleep; hypervigilance and insomnia; or the feeling that something terrible will happen in sleep.

Luckily overcoming the fear of falling asleep is absolutely doable and everyone can get this result. There are some advices to be able to start this path: