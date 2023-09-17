More and more people are suffering from celiac disease – these are the symptoms

More and more people are suffering from celiac disease. However, this disease has many faces. That’s why a diagnosis is not always easy. A gastroenterologist explains.

Is celiac disease a fashionable disease?

Jonas Zeitz: It’s true, celiac disease diagnoses have increased in recent years. However, an important reason for the increasing numbers is the improved diagnosis, after celiac disease was long considered a rare childhood disease in the past.

However, it is wrong to call this a fad because this incurable autoimmune disease must be taken seriously.

What do you mean by that?

Zeitz: Gluten is a protein component of various grains such as wheat, rye, oats and barley. In people with celiac disease, the body has an immune reaction against gluten, which leads to damage to the lining of the small intestine.

The cause is not an allergic reaction, but an immune reaction.

Why is a diagnosis so difficult?

Zeitz: Because the clinical symptoms of celiac disease and the degree of the disease can vary greatly from patient to patient, it is difficult even for specialists to diagnose gluten intolerance straight away. That’s why the disease is also called the chameleon of gastroenterology.

What are the symptoms?

Zeitz: Due to the reasons already mentioned, it is difficult to define the characteristic symptoms of celiac disease. Gluten intolerance can cause classic gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, fatty stools and flatulence. Due to a reduced absorption of nutrients in the small intestine, anemia and weight loss – as well as growth retardation in children – can also result.

Aren’t neurological complaints also possible?

Zeitz: Exactly, and they can be triggered by a vitamin B deficiency and lead to a disease of the nervous system. Such complaints are diagnosed in up to 50 percent of those affected and are noticeable, for example, through tingling, burning or a feeling of numbness in the hands and feet.

Furthermore, a reduction in bone density or osteoporosis can occur, which can be attributed to a lack of vitamin D and calcium. But oral aphthous ulcers or joint pain such as arthritis can also be possible symptoms.

How can celiac disease be treated?

Zeitz: If diagnosed by an expert, those affected must adhere to a gluten-free diet for the rest of their lives, completely avoiding grains containing gluten, such as wheat, rye, oats and barley. Due to the complexity of such a diet and to avoid mistakes, I recommend seeking specialized nutritional advice.

Are one-off mealtime slip-ups allowed?

Zeitz: Sufferers must follow a strict gluten-free diet for the rest of their lives. A one-time slip-up is unlikely to have long-term negative consequences. However, “diet mistakes” can lead to symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Fortunately, the immune disorder has received more attention in recent years. As a result, the range of gluten-free foods is becoming ever larger.

Keyword contamination: If someone in the same household is sick, does the entire family have to change their diet?

Zeitz: No. Contamination during the preparation of gluten-free dishes is far less common than previously thought. Flour dust in particular can cause this, but not the same cooking utensils if they are used for (non-)gluten-free dishes.

Self-affected? If you are unsure, you can carry out a celiac disease self-test on the Celiac Disease Center homepage.

