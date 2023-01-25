BORGO. On January 31st it will take place atSan Lorenzo hospital in Borgo Valsugana the first edition of “H-Open day emicrania”the initiative organized by Onda, theNational observatory on women’s health and gender, to which the Apss has also given its support. It will be possible to undergo a neurological examination for the early diagnosis of the pathology in the outpatient clinic of the Headache Center of the Multizonal Neurology Unit.

The visits, by reservation only and reserved for people over the age of 14, will be held in the headache clinic on the second floor of the Borgo Valsugana health clinic. It is possible to book starting tomorrow, Thursday 26 January, at the number 0461755669 of the secretariat, active from 10 to 12, subject to availability of places.

The goal of “H-Open day emicrania” is to sensitize the population and spread the knowledge of a very disabling “invisible” pathology, capable of having a strongly negative impact on the quality of life of patients. Hence the need for an early diagnosis in order to recognize the onset of the disease from the first symptoms and prepare an adequate and timely therapy.

Neurological diseases account for about 10 percent of all diseases and among these, headache is one of the most frequent conditions: it affects about 12 percent of adults worldwide with a three times higher prevalence in women and, according to the World Health Organization, it is the third most frequent disease and the second most disabling. When headache occurs repetitively, frequently and with high intensity, as occurs in the most frequent headache syndromes – migraine, tension headache, cluster headache and headache from overuse of analgesic drugs – the consequences for the person who suffers from it are considerable.

Unfortunately, even Trentino is no exception. There are about 60,000 people with severe headaches in the province, 15,000 of whom suffer from chronic headaches and possible drug abuse: a large number of patients to whom the Headache Center of Borgo Valsugana can give answers with diagnostic therapeutic pathways and dedicated services.

Access to the Centre, for patients who have not found benefit from the therapies, takes place with a request from the general practitioner and booking at Cup Trentino (website www.apss.tn.it > Cup online – booking of specialist visits, or you can call 0461 379400 from a mobile phone or 848 816 816 from a landline from Monday to Friday from 8 to 18 and on Saturday from 8 to 13).