More and more stillbirths in Germany – experts disagree about the reasons

There are numbers that seem frightening at first glance: In Germany, the number of stillbirths in Germany has reached a high. The Federal Statistical Office already recorded a slight increase between 2007 and 2020. In 2021 there was a leap compared to previous years: 3,420 children were stillborn in 2021, compared to 3,162 in 2020. This results in an increase of 8.2 percent – if you look at the absolute numbers.

“Stillbirth” is spoken of when the 24th week of pregnancy has been reached or the child weighed at least 500 grams at birth. There is a lot of suffering behind these numbers and the loss of a child – no matter how much it weighed – is very painful for the parents.

A second look at the rates turns out to be much less drastic: in 2007, the statisticians recorded the lowest value to date: 3.5 stillbirths per 1000 births. Since 2010, the rate has tended to rise again. In 2019 and 2020 there were 4.1 stillbirths per 1000 births, in 2021 there were 4.3 stillbirths per 1000 births.*

Experts cite the increasing age of mothers as one of the reasons for the rising rates. But finding the cause is more complex than that.

Why are so many children stillborn?

What are the reasons for the increase that has been going on for some time now? Answers to this question are difficult to find. Inquiries from FOCUS online to the German Society for Prenatal and Obstetrics, the German Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics, the German Association of Midwives and the Federal Ministry of Health remained unanswered. The Federal Association of Gynecologists said at the request of the Evangelical Press Service (epd): “We have no other data than the surveys by the Federal Statistical Office”.

Julia Böcker, research associate at Leuphana University Lüneburg, on the other hand, has some plausible explanations. The sociologist wrote her doctoral thesis on how society deals with miscarriages and stillbirths.

In an interview with FOCUS online, she first points out that the numbers must be classified correctly: “It is important to note that these 7.5 percent [Anstieg 2019 auf 2021, Anm. d. Red.] refer to the total of stillborn children. And that has increased – but 2021 was also a record year for live births.” And if you look at that in relation, there were of course simply more pregnancies and births overall. “Therefore, such an increase is not unusual, but fits in with the increase in pregnancies overall.” The above-mentioned only slight increase in the stillbirth rate proves your point.

miscarriage or stillbirth

In addition, care should be taken when interpreting the figures. The numbers have actually increased since 2007. But initially in 2013 there was a new regulation for “star children”. Parents were given the opportunity to have the birth documented permanently at the registry office and thus officially give their child an existence – but it was not an obligation, it was left to the parents.

In 2018, a decisive change followed, which criteria apply to a stillbirth instead of a miscarriage.

Definition Totgeborene:

from July 1, 1979 to March 31, 1994: birth weight at least 1000 grams from April 1, 1994: at least 500 grams from November 1, 2018: at least 500 grams or the 24th week of pregnancy was reached

“So the medical phenomenon may not have changed, but it has something to do with the assignment to the legal category ‘miscarriage’ or ‘stillbirth’,” says Böcker.

At the same time, this does not mean that other factors cannot also play a role in the current increase.

In this context, various media have mentioned a study by Professors Christof Kuhbandner and Matthias Reitzner, which was published in the medical journal Cureus in May.

Corona infections could play a role

Unlike the Federal Statistical Office, the professors had compared the number of stillbirths in a quarter to the births in the next quarter in their analyzes and using this method discovered an extreme increase in stillbirths in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 19.4 percent. The stillbirth rate will therefore remain “unusually high” in 2022, which is why they consider it necessary to investigate possible connections between stillbirths and corona vaccinations and infections more closely.

However, experts are critical of Kuhbandner’s and Reitzner’s analysis. The number of stillbirths is not an indication of a possible risk of corona vaccinations. Jonas Schöley, research associate in the working group Health Status of the Population at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock, told the “ARD Fact Finder”: Because these rates have been increasing in Germany for years, the trend is therefore ongoing and not new , as an investigation shows.

In fact, however, corona infections during pregnancy are associated with an increased risk for the unborn child: The Cronos registry study on Covid-19 during pregnancy published by the German Society for Perinatal Medicine showed an increased rate of stillbirths in 2022 women infected with the coronavirus.

“Reflex to blame women”

Wolf Lütje, President of the German Society for Psychosomatic Gynecology and Obstetrics (DGPFG) also told the Evangelical Press Service that the increasing number of artificial inseminations and a higher rate of caesarean sections during the corona pandemic were possible reasons for the increase in stillbirths in Germany. The gynecologist and psychotherapist also claimed that many pregnant women had forgotten how to listen to themselves and perceive their child’s movements. You would therefore notice anomalies too late.

Julia Böcker would like to vehemently disagree with this justification: “I find such a statement incomprehensible, because there is a reflex to blame the women when the child is not born alive. I believe this is the last reason why there is an increase in stillbirths. Personally, I don’t know of any solid research evidence that early sensing or anything like that could prevent miscarriages or stillbirths.”

Trend: fewer abortions despite malformations

Instead, Böcker has another explanation for the increase in stillbirths: “In recent years, a trend has developed in Germany that when parents receive an unfavorable diagnosis, for example when they are told that their child has a malformation, the is incompatible with life and that the child will almost certainly die either in the womb or after birth, these parents are encouraged to continue the pregnancy and not to terminate it.”

This means that unborn children, who will definitely die, are carried on to a later point in the pregnancy and are then also born and count as stillbirths because they are stillborn or die within the first seven days.

Therefore, she can imagine that this has also brought about a change: that more children are still born later that might have been born at an earlier point in time through an abortion.

*Note: The figures for 2022 have now also been published. The rate has continued to rise, so it was 4.4 stillbirths per 1000 births. The absolute number fell again in 2022 – to 3247.

