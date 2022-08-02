A new study warns of sugar consumption, which is known to be anything but a health ally. This is because added sugars and sweeteners have been shown to have increased alarmingly over the past few years.

Among the major culprits of cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and other problems of salutelo sugar if taken too much and too often it can really have serious consequences.

Even with the sugars which are naturally found in foods would be good to be shrewdlet alone with sugars added and sweeteners various. Yet it seems that over the past decade, foods have become increasingly full of sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners; this is demonstrated by a new study from the University of Cambridge.

Too many sugars taken, even when “not there”

The researchers who made the new studio warn the world population. By analyzing the amount of added sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) in foods spread around the world between 2007 and 2019 a increase 36% sugar in beverages and 9% in packaged foods. Although they are used less “Added sugars”manufacturers sweeten with NNSapparently antagonists of a healthy diet anyway.

NNS are often associated with ultra-processed foods and are believed to be healthy because they are almost energy-free. Yet different Education show correlations between substances practically devoid of nutrients (as the name suggests), and the onset of serious diseases, the same ones that would then cause added sugars.

The peaks glycemic of which a consumer is often a victim without even knowing it can therefore also be caused by the consumption of foods believed to be “sugar-free” and with natural sweeteners. Especially the most processed, packaged, excessively processed products are enemies of proper nutrition.

As always suggested, it is good – and the study is further demonstration – to try to eat products that are as natural as possible, not trusting many foods that pretend to be healthy, low in sugar, low in calories and then ultra-processed and therefore all ‘ other than right for a healthy diet. For this reason, experts advise to always be very careful when reading the labels and not to trust the words “fitness”, “sugar free”, “few kcal”.