In detail, the draft provides for the following regulations:

Strengthen care at home, improve services, limit financial burdens

To strengthen home care, that will care allowance increased by 5% as of January 1, 2024.

For this reason, the outpatient benefits in kind increased by 5% as of January 1, 2024.

The Care Support Allowance can be used by relatives in the future for up to ten working days per person in need of care per calendar year and is no longer limited to a one-time total of ten working days per person in need of care.

The improvements will take effect on January 1, 2024.

As of January 1, 2024, the Surcharges (according to § 43c SGB XI), which the nursing care fund pays to those in need of care in full-time nursing care facilities, increased . Rates are increased from 5% to 15% for 0-12 months, 25% to 30% for 13-24 months, 45% to 50% for 25-36 months, and 70% to 75% for more than 36 months raised.

As of January 1, 2025 and January 1, 2028, the Payments in cash and in kind as a rule automatically dynamic based on the price development. During this legislative period, the Federal Government will draw up proposals for long-term performance dynamics.

The regulations, which have become complex and non-transparent Procedure for determining the need for care in § 18 SGB XI are restructured and systematized so that procedural and service law contents are prepared in separate regulations in a clearer and more addressee-oriented manner.

Better working conditions for professional nurses

In the inpatient care will the Implementation of the personnel assessment process accelerated by specifying further expansion stages . The situation on the job and training market must be taken into account.

In order to use the potential of digitization to improve and strengthen nursing care and to support its implementation in practice, a Competence center digitization and care furnished.

The Funding program for digital and technical acquisitions in care facilities with a total volume of around 300 million euros expanded and extended to the end of the decade.

Financial stabilization

The general contribution rate as of July 1, 2023 moderately increased by 0.35 percentage points. This measure is associated with additional income of around EUR 6.6 billion/year. The Federal Government is to be authorized to set the contribution rate in the future by ordinance if it has to respond to short-term financing needs.

Implementation of the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court of April 7, 2022

Also on July 1, 2023, the contribution rate for the implementation of the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court of April 7, 2022 will be differentiated according to the number of children. Parents then generally pay 0.6 contribution rate points less than childless people. For members without children, a contribution rate of 4% applies. For members with one child, on the other hand, the contribution rate is only 3.4%. From two children, the contribution is further reduced by 0.25 contribution rate points per child up to the fifth child during the child-raising phase up to the age of 25. After the respective education phase, the discount is no longer applicable. After the period in which the economic effort of raising children typically occurs, no further differentiation is made between members with different numbers of children. For members with several children, the regular contribution rate of 3.4% applies again after the child-raising period.