more cancer and risk of extinction

An international research team has shown that bladder cancer with cells lacking the Y chromosome is more aggressive and deadly. The loss of the Y chromosome, linked to the male sex, often occurs naturally in cells during old age, but in our species it is also “losing pieces” for evolutionary reasons and is likely to disappear completely within 11 million years.

A new study has shown that the bladder cancer cells without the Y chromosome they are better at evading the immune system and therefore to unleash more aggressive tumors, difficult to treat and deadly. This discovery is part of a broader discussion, linked both to the natural loss of the Y chromosome in cells with advancing age – during cell replication is often lost along the way in the elderly – both to the fact that this chromosome, intimately connected to maleis disappearing under the pressure ofevolution. This means that in the distant future, theoretically, human beings and other species literally risk theextinction.

The reason for this is clear: humans and other mammals have two sex chromosomes, X and Y. In the combination XX you are born female, with that XY you are born male. Y is significantly smaller, containing only 50 genes to X’s 900, as well as only 57,000 base pairs to Y’s over 150,000. Evolutionary biologists believe that X and Y were originally identical, as occurs in the platypus , but generation after generation the male sex chromosome inA wise man started to lose approx 5 genes every million years. A simple calculation suggests that within 11 million years the Y chromosome could disappear altogether, and with it the genes SRY e SOX9 which by activating give birth to males. However, it is not excluded that life can find an alternative path to continue to thrive; the Australian geneticist Jenny Graves of the University “La Trobe” of Melbourne (Australia) suggests for example that our species it could develop a new sex gene to keep reproducing. What is certain is that this degeneration of the Y chromosome can be a problem in the short and very long term.

In the new study led by scientists in the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center–The James found that the Y chromosome offers significant protection against aggressive bladder cancer. In in vitro tests they found that the cancer cells of mice that had lost the Y chromosome either naturally (due to age) or through the DNA “cut and paste” technique – the CRISPR-CaS9 – grew similarly to those with the Y, but when observed in live animals revealed a huge difference. Mouse models (mice) of bladder cancer without a Y chromosome had much more aggressive tumor forms, with a growth rate practically double than observed in chromosomally intact tumors.

Basically, there’s something in the Y chromosome that protects against more aggressive bladder cancer. Through genomic and transcriptomic studies, scientists coordinated by Professor Dan Teodorescu have discovered that these are two specific genes, KDM5D e UTY, which would facilitate the functions of the immune system against this oncological pathology. Further analyzes of bladder cancer in men have shown that, when the Y chromosome is still present, they are produced protein which stimulate the immune cells to attack the tumor mass.

That the absence of the sex chromosome Y plays a role in certain health conditions is also evident from other studies; until the 40 percent of prostate cancers it is composed of cells that have lost the Y chromosome due to senescence, while other research has shown that the loss of the Y in the cells that produce blood can cause cardiovascular problems. These results could explain why males are more exposed to the risk of cancer and other pathologies. It is clear that the loss of the Y chromosome in cells due to old age or from the entire genetic heritage for evolutionary reasons can have a huge impact on the health and prosperity of the human species. The details of the research “Y chromosome loss in cancer drives growth by evasion of adaptive immunity” have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

