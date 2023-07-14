More chaos at Puccini’s celebrations: maestro Veronesi (Fdi candidate) conducts La Boheme blindfolded in protest. Whistles and shouts: “Fool”

Started in the shadow of the controversy over the decision of the conductor Beatrice Venezi to perform Puccini’s Hymn in Rome unscheduled, which was then appropriated by fascism and was dear to the MSI, the celebrations of Giacomo Puccini continue with some jolts in Tuscany. The inaugural day of the 69th Festival, in Torre del Lago in the province of Lucca, opens with maestro Alberto Veronesi conducting La Boheme blindfolded, amidst boos and insults from the audience. The director, son of the oncologist Umberto and already a candidate with Sala and then with the Brothers of Italy in Lombardy for the last regional ones, thus expressed his closeness to Vittorio Sgarbi who asked him not to direct the opera. La Boheme under construction is set in ’68 and in the scenography it recalls the years of protest, with Mimì in a miniskirt and other reinterpretations. “It betrays every Puccini vision and spirit,” said the Undersecretary of Culture. Already last July 6, at the press conference for the presentation of the celebrations program for the centenary of the birth of the composer Giacomo Puccini which falls in 2024, Sgarbi had contested this new and “heretical” production of Bohème which opens the 2023 Festival. « I don’t want to see these scenes,” Veronesi replied to the booing audience. «Go away», «buffoon», «stupid», some of the insults coming from those who watched the scene below the stage, while Veronesi directed the opera with a black blindfold over his eyes and some of the spectators got up to leave. The mayor of Viareggio Giorgio Del Ghingaro joked: «Maestro Veronesi wanted to demonstrate that he knows the score by heart».

