After SMI and SNAMI, another union of general practitioners is ready to unearth the hatchet. At the center of the protests is always the situation in which the regional health system finds itself, between personnel shortages and a gloomy future that seems to wink at privatisation, according to the unions.

«Long months of silence and interrupted dialogue. The absence of a clear plan for the reform of primary care for the Venetoincluding resources. A few sporadic meetings, apparently more to buy time than to really address the critical issues. Time and patience which, however, have now run out.

For this reason, with great bitterness, the Veneto regional FIMMG is forced, for the second time in a few years, to proclaim the state of agitation and the possible call to strike by the profession.

A painful choice for tools which, it should be emphasized, are not at all congenial to FIMMG, not only a trade union, but above all a professional association that has made the planning and development of primary care in the interest of the Venetians its mission, bringing the Region to be, in the field of General Medicine, an example for the whole country», thus begins the note signed by Dr. Maurizio Scassola, regional secretary of FIMMG Veneto.

Danger of being left without a family doctor

«Unfortunately, for too long, this relationship has been cracked – explains Dr. Scassola -. Family medicine no longer receives due attention despite the serious crisis that Primary Care is experiencing, due to guilty lack of regional programming which has inevitable repercussions at the level of the individual health authorities. The risks looming on the horizon are concrete: more and more citizens could be left without a family doctor and two bulwarks of general medicine are already missing, the relationship of trust and proximity.

FIMMG Veneto has not remained silent in this long period: it has continuously drawn the attention of the Region with proposals and projects to face the future, according to the new and growing needs for assistance of a population with complex needs and aging; documents and proposals presented at all levels, managers, officials, V commission of the Regional Council, Regional Council».

A fugitive region, initiatives not shared, the race for privatisation

“At this effort only delaying strategies and meetings that turned out to be tactics to buy time are paid and not really addressing the critical issues. Starting from the desire not to make a regional Supplementary Agreement consistent with the new National Collective Agreement, effective from 28 April 2022; a fundamental starting point for the organizational evolution of Primary Assistance», continues the regional secretary of FIMMG, who warns against privatisation.

«Regional institutions on the run but immediately ready to deliberate initiatives, on which the medical side was constantly kept on the sidelines, if not in the dark. There are many examples: from the document that defines the authorization requirements for the exercise and institutional accreditation of home care to the very latest DGR n 2/CR of 10 January 2023 which untimely runs towards the implementation of DM 77, a resolution that is causing concerns and the need for government-level review. A path that, by now is clear, runs straight towards the privatization of home care.

And it is precisely this, in our opinion, the real reason for the lack of involvement of General Medicine in decisions with a regional action that aims to modify the juridical role of family doctors also through the creation of differentiated autonomy. Making the general practitioner dependent, even on private subjects, is a fundamental step in achieving the privatization of home care as well.

Furthermore, the Region seems to pander to one dramatic diaspora from public service towards freelance or contracted activities, caused, also in this case, by a culpable lack of planning and the scarce valorisation of the medical profession. The halting and problematic recovery of district and hospital care activity now weighs even more on family doctors with unsustainable workloads and bureaucratic activity that has become unacceptable.

RAO, Emergency Medical Service and inefficiencies of Azienda Zero

Scassola then continues: «No real support measures for general practitioners have been implemented. It only pulled the wool over its eyes with measures that were not at all incisive, such as the increase of the ceiling to 1,800 choices compared to only 1 hour and a half more per week of secretarial staff.

Instead, they were made the RAOs operational which are revealing themselves for what they are: for the citizen an obstacle to accessing services, for the doctor a further bureaucratic complication.

Dramatic then the situation of Continuity of Care (Medical Service) where offices are merged – if not when they are closed – depriving entire territories of night, pre-holiday and holiday assistance and then using the funds that remain not to strengthen “what is left”, but to finance freelance contracts in the emergency rooms.

And attention also deserve computerization and the electronic health record stranded in inefficiencies of Azienda Zero. The only proposal is the single management system of General Medicine: an attempt to destroy even the last value still standing of a season that produced, first in Italy, the totally dematerialized recipe, still unequaled by any other territory».

Uncertain future

«What can be the future of the Young Colleagues in this framework? A significant indicator is the loss of young people during the three-year course for obtaining the diploma and the renunciation of general medicine by young graduates who choose other professional solutions.

The protest of the doctors of FIMMG Veneto is therefore not “against” anyone, but “for” many: for all the citizens who will be deprived de facto, and increasingly, of a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, the right to Health.

Today begins a new era: a season of meetings with citizens, with patient associations, with retirees and above all with the mayors to explain our concern and thus hope to find that listening and attention that contributed to making Healthcare excellent in our Region», concludes the secretary.