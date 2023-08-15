More color on your plate and your eyesight gains

In football, as well as in padel or beach volleyball, a good athlete also distinguishes himself on the basis of the color of the fruit and vegetables he puts on his plate. The more colorful it is, the better the sports performance will be, whether it is a competition between professionals or a simple match between friends.

Lutein and zeaxanthin friends of sight

Red and yellow peppers, pumpkin, carrots and spinach, but also apricots, persimmons, raspberries and blackberries, and many other vegetables, contain two particular ingredients that are able to have powerful effects on the eyes.

