More effective than jogging: You can easily burn more calories with this exercise

A hula hoop has long been considered a tried and tested means of fighting winter fat with fun in time for spring. A hula hoop is a tire that is held horizontally in the middle of the body only by swinging the hips.

The training is considered to be highly effective. According to experts, up to 400 calories can be burned per hour with hula hoop training. For comparison: According to “foodspring.de”, jogging requires 280 to 448 calories, depending on the intensity.

However, there is a problem when training with the hula hoop. Especially beginners often do not manage to keep the tire in the air. And when he falls to the ground for the tenth time, the workout loses its appeal.

With a Smart Hula Hoop, these problems are a thing of the past. Because it defies gravity thanks to an additional ball and is therefore ideal for beginners. We took a closer look at four smart hula hoops.

These are the advantages of a “Smart Hula Hoop”

Compared to a classic hula hoop, a smart hula hoop offers numerous advantages. The attached ball optimizes the rotational energy, so even beginners can start training immediately without the hoop falling to the ground. Many smart hula hoops also have massage buttons. In this way, you can not only burn fat effectively during training, but also tighten the skin.

While normal hula hoops are often only available in one size, many modern hoops can be individually adjusted. High-end devices often have a display that shows revolutions, training time and calorie consumption. If a training video is also available, an effective workout is guaranteed.

Before the fun with the smart hula hoop begins, however, a doctor should be consulted. After all, longer hip circles are not part of our everyday movements. The doctor can clarify whether training with the hula hoop is harmless. If the doctor gives the go-ahead, the same thing applies to any other sport: don’t overdo it at the beginning. It is better to increase the training units slowly but steadily.

Comparison instead of test: What’s the difference?

For this comparison, a specialist editor of our partner

CHIP.de

Test reports from other publications as well as the most popular offers (“best sellers”) and customer opinions from online retailers are examined. Based on this, the product selection was made. For the selection of the top devices, models with more than four stars and a reasonably high number of ratings come into question. A selection of customer reviews was read and devices were selected that, based on the professional assessment, meet the needs of the users. The products have not been tested in the CHIP test center.

All products that the CHIP test center had in the laboratory can be found in this one

Leaderboard overview.

Products that have also been tested by our other cooperation partners can be found in the

Test & purchase advice

as well as in

consumer portal

von CHIP.de.