More energy at last: seven foods help against constant tiredness

Those who are often tired often counteract it with caffeine. There are foods that provide energy without putting a strain on the heart and circulatory system. Read here which foods are real energy boosters.

Finding a good balance between work, friends, exercise and relaxation can be stressful. An activity where most people try to save time first: sleeping. As a result, more and more people suffer from constant fatigue.

But before you reach for your next coffee, certain foods are worth trying.

1. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds work well against constant fatigue because they contain many good nutrients.

These include high-quality proteins, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins B1, B2, B5 and B6 and minerals such as manganese, copper, iron, magnesium and phosphorus. They all support each other in their function, strengthen the immune system and donate a lot of energy.

2. Avocado

Avocado isn’t just a good source of good fats that keep you fuller for longer. The green superfood is also packed with nutrients, including protein, which provides long-lasting energy.

3. Bananas

Bananas provide potassium and carbohydrates, so you get enough energy. Since bananas are also full of vitamins, minerals and fiber, they should definitely be on the diet plan.

4. Oily fish

Salmon and other particularly fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Eating fatty fish helps fight inflammation — and inflammation can cause fatigue.

Eating fish a few times a week can not only provide the energy you need when you are tired, it can also help prevent cardiovascular disease. It also ensures healthier skin.

5. Nuts and seeds

A mix of nuts and seeds is packed with good fats and protein, making it a good choice for an energy-dense snack. Nuts and seeds have various health benefits: they are good for the skin, support heart health and provide an energy boost when needed.

6. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate contains theobromine – a substance that, according to experts, provides an energy boost: theobromine provides energy without the subsequent crash that is known from caffeine, for example.

7. Owner

Poached, fried, hard-boiled – however you like eggs, they have a lot of anti-fatigue benefits in them. Protein and B vitamins provide a constant source of energy throughout the day.

More health news:

Do you keep discovering annoying calluses on your feet that you just can’t get rid of? Read here which home remedy will quickly make your feet soft and supple again.

Losing weight often becomes more difficult with increasing age. There are foods that will actually make you gain weight. Read here which dishes you should not eat after the age of 40.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

